Soybean oil price hiked by Tk38 per litre

The price of per litre bottled soybean oil has been increased by Tk38 to Tk198.

Also, for its loose form, the rate has been hiked by Tk37 to Tk180 per litre, according to a release issued by The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.

The new rates were fixed at a meeting with edible oil refiners chaired by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Thursday (5 May).

On 20 March, the government reduced the price of bottled oil to Tk160 per litre and loose oil to Tk143 eyeing to Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the new rate, a five-litre can of soybean oil will cost Tk985, up from Tk760.

Also, the price of palm oil has been increased to Tk172 per litre from Tk130.