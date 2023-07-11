Soybean oil price drops by Tk10 per litre

The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk10 per litre to Tk179.

Besides, the price of loose soybean oil has dropped by Tk8 to Tk159 per litre, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The new rates have been fixed following discussions with the commerce ministry and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission after edible oil prices dropped in the international market

According to the new rates, a 5-litre bottle of soybean oil will cost Tk873, down by Tk43 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, prices of palm oil have decreased as well.

According to the refiners association, the price of loose palm oil has been reduced by Tk5 per litre to Tk128 while bottled palm oil price have been reduced by Tk12 per litre to Tk148.