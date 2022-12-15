Soybean oil price dropped by Tk5/litre

The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk5 per litre effective from 18 December.

With the new rate, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk187, down from Tk192, according to a commerce ministry release issued Thursday (15 December).

Besides, the price of a five-litre bottle of soybean oil has dropped to Tk906 from Tk925.

The price of loose oil reduced to Tk167 per litre from Tk172 and palm oil Tk117/litre down from Tk121.

In a meeting held Monday to analyse the imports, stocks and prices of daily essentials, the government decided the new rates.