Soybean oil price dropped by Tk5/litre
The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk5 per litre effective from 18 December.
With the new rate, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk187, down from Tk192, according to a commerce ministry release issued Thursday (15 December).
Besides, the price of a five-litre bottle of soybean oil has dropped to Tk906 from Tk925.
The price of loose oil reduced to Tk167 per litre from Tk172 and palm oil Tk117/litre down from Tk121.
In a meeting held Monday to analyse the imports, stocks and prices of daily essentials, the government decided the new rates.