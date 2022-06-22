Shops, markets to remain open till 10pm from 1 to 10 July ahead of Eid 

The government has temporarily changed the closing hours of markets and shopping malls to 10pm instead of 8pm effective from 1 to 10 July on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision came on Wednesday (22 June) from the Ministry of Labour and Employment through a notice.

Earlier on 19 June, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian said that shops and shopping malls will remain closed after 8.0pm from Monday to save electricity amid soaring global prices of energy.

Business leaders, however, requested the prime minister to allow activities for additional two hours in the first 10 days of this July ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.