Shops, markets to remain open till 10pm from 1 to 10 July ahead of Eid 

Markets

TBS Report 
22 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

Shops, markets to remain open till 10pm from 1 to 10 July ahead of Eid 

TBS Report 
22 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:36 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The government has temporarily changed the closing hours of markets and shopping malls to 10pm instead of 8pm effective from 1 to 10 July on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. 

The decision came on Wednesday (22 June) from the Ministry of Labour and Employment through a notice. 

Earlier on 19 June, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian said that shops and shopping malls will remain closed after 8.0pm from Monday to save electricity amid soaring global prices of energy.

Business leaders, however, requested the prime minister to allow activities for additional two hours in the first 10 days of this July ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Shops / markets / closed / Ministry of Labour and Employment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US