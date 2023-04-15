Shoppers come all the way to see markets closed

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Samiul Haque came to New Market early in the morning to do shopping for everyone in the house before going home for the Eid holidays.

Samiul along with his entire family travelled all the way from Keraniganj on the last weekend of Ramadan, only to find the New Supermarket on fire upon arrival.

Not only Samiul, many others braved the scorching sun to reach the markets and returned disappointed as all the markets in New Market area were closed following the fire that broke out around 5:40am on Saturday.

Ziaul Haque came from Shahjahanpur for Eid shopping with his wife and two children.

He told TBS, "As it was Saturday, I thought I would complete all the shopping in one day on the last holiday. But all the shops in this area are closed. I am thinking that I will not make any purchases in such a difficult situation for traders."

Another shopper, Sheikh Shahidul Islam, said, "I went out for last-minute shopping during Eid. We are from Doha. I was going to buy some sharees and clothes for kids."

However, few traders of adjacent markets opened their stalls in the evening.