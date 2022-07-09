Sales of beef, chickens go up implying less sacrifice of animals this Eid

Markets

Joynal Abedin Shishir
09 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

Sales of beef, chickens go up implying less sacrifice of animals this Eid

Joynal Abedin Shishir
09 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:42 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Sales of beef and chickens have gone up in the kitchen market ahead of Eid-ul-Azah, the second largest religious festival of Muslims with the norm of sacrificing animals. 

Traders said sales of these two items are much higher today (9 July) than two-three days ago.

The sudden surge in demand has led to a rise in prices with beef being sold at Tk700 per kilogram. 

Mominul Islam, a beef trader in Karwan Bazar, said the price of beef has increased by Tk20 per kg as the demand has doubled the day before Eid. 

Another trader Tofael Ahmed said he usually slaughters four cows per day. But today was exceptional with the beef of seven cows already sold by the afternoon. 

When asked about reasons behind the rise in sales ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Mominul said those who cannot sacrifice animals on Eid-ul-Azha buy meat the days before. 

But this time there is more demand because it seems that more people are not able to sacrifice, Mominul explained.

"The less people will sacrifice the more our sales will be,'' he added.

In addition to beef, the sales and prices of chickens have increased as well. 

Traders of Karwan Bazar, Hatirpool said their sales of chickens have gone up despite Eid-ul-Azha with Tk20-Tk30 price hike. 

Chicken trader Nazrul Islam said he sold 700 chikens on Saturday already wheres his regular sale was 300 in other days. 

In reply to why people buying chickens instead of beef, Rabiul Islam, a vendor in the New Eskaton area, said those who are not sacrificing are buying chickens. 

Also among those who are sacrificing, many people buy chickens to increase Eid items, so the demand for chickens has increased.

Along with beef and chicken, the spice market is booming, with most traders reporting better sales this time around than in the past two years.

Haroon-ur-Rashid, a wholesale spice trader in Karwan Bazar, said, "The demand for spices is going well. For the last one week, I have sold spices worth Tk 5-6 lakh a day.

But today the fish market in Kawran market was completely empty. There were barely any sellers and buyers.

Fish seller Kamal Uddin said there is not much demand for fish in Eid-ul-Azha, and those who need fish have already taken it two days ago.

Top News

beef / chickens / eid-ul azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

8h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

7h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

9h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

3h | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

9h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

10h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty