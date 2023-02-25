Govt to develop smart livestock through sustainable farms and technology

The government aims to promote the development of smart livestock in the country through the establishment of sustainable farms and the utilisation of technology to enhance production while maintaining the quality.

Stakeholders have indicated that the development of smart livestock will require the implementation of various schemes throughout the country. These schemes include new methods for cattle and poultry farming.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock launched the Livestock Services Week and Exhibition 2023 nationwide on Saturday, under the theme "Smart Livestock Smart Bangladesh," in an effort to achieve these goals.

The campaign will continue from 25 February to 1 March.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said at the opening ceremony of the campaign at the old trade fair ground adjacent to the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital's Agargaon, "We are emphasising producing disease-free livestock. We will also set up mobile clinics in every upazila for the development of livestock."

Livestock officials said farmers across the country will be trained to adapt different techniques and technologies to develop smart livestock across the country.

Dr Md Reajul Huq, director (admin) of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), told The Business Standard (TBS), "We will raise cattle in a different way than the method being followed today. In Denmark, cattle are raised in an open field as they have enough land. But it is hard to follow in our country due to land shortage. However, we will ensure natural food for cattle."

He said, "Farmers will be encouraged to make maximum use of the land. They should not cultivate potatoes and rice all the time. They should produce quality grass for cattle."

"This will result in smart food for cattle. It will reduce dependence on grainy food. Consumers will also know the food that the cattle they are buying were raised on. These sorts of methods are collectively called smart livestock which is a sustainable approach," Dr Reajul Huq further said.

He said, "In the case of poultry, the temperature in the farms will be monitored with sensors. It will reduce chicken diseases. As a result, farmers will get a better price with a better productivity rate. The consumer will also be able to buy these products at a fair price."

Saying that the big investors will be encouraged to invest in the frozen food sector, this official said, "Chickens will go from farmers to frozen factories and consumers will buy from there. This will reduce pressure on farmers."

Md Mahabub Hassan, general secretary of the World Poultry Science Association, Bangladesh branch, told TBS, "We will know our monthly demand of chicken and eggs through apps. There will be no shortage of these products in the market. Now the data is being collected by phone every day."

Prices of meat, milk, and eggs to remain bearable during Ramadan

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim told the reporters after the event that the government will sell meat, milk and eggs through mobile sale centres to keep the prices of these products during the month of Ramadan.

"The prices of fish, meat, milk, and eggs will not increase in any way during Ramadan. Rather, we are devising a plan about how to lower it," he said.

He also noted that cooperation from private farm owners will be sought to set up mobile sales centres during Ramadan.

He stressed market monitoring after journalists drew his attention to the price hike of daily essentials.

Rezaul also urged everyone including the poultry association to make lower profits by setting commodity prices within people's capacity.

He further said the ministry is doing everything necessary to increase the production of meat, fish, eggs, and milk.

Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) and Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP) are assisting the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) in organising the livestock exhibition.

Farmers are showcasing their improved animal breeds in around 300 stalls at the Agargaon exhibition, which will conclude on Sunday.