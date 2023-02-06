Poultry farmers finally making some profit from high egg, chicken prices: BPA

Markets

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

Poultry farmers finally making some profit from high egg, chicken prices: BPA

Production costs for poultry farmers – Chicken - Tk148/kg; Egg - Tk11.11/piece

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Marking an overall increase in food prices, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk200-220/kg and eggs at Tk150/dozen in kitchen markets across the country for over a week.

And due to this price hike, farmers who had been making losses for a long time by selling eggs and chicken below production costs, are now making a profit, claimed Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) President Suman Haoladar in a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday (6 February).

The BPA president said, "A marginalised poultry farmer spends, as production cost, Tk148 for a kg of chicken and Tk11.11 for a piece of egg. But they used to charge Tk118-120 for a kg of chicken and less than Tk10 for an egg. This is why these farmers incurred losses for a very long period.

"Now when prices of eggs and chickens have gone up in the market, the farmers are getting fair prices. They are now being able to sell chicken at Tk160/kg." 

Haoladar said that prices of chicken and eggs are not to come down until the production costs drop.

Top News

Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) / kitchen market / chicken price / Egg Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

4h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

4h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

3h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

3h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

20h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'