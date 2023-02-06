Poultry farmers finally making some profit from high egg, chicken prices: BPA

Marking an overall increase in food prices, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk200-220/kg and eggs at Tk150/dozen in kitchen markets across the country for over a week.

And due to this price hike, farmers who had been making losses for a long time by selling eggs and chicken below production costs, are now making a profit, claimed Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) President Suman Haoladar in a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday (6 February).

The BPA president said, "A marginalised poultry farmer spends, as production cost, Tk148 for a kg of chicken and Tk11.11 for a piece of egg. But they used to charge Tk118-120 for a kg of chicken and less than Tk10 for an egg. This is why these farmers incurred losses for a very long period.

"Now when prices of eggs and chickens have gone up in the market, the farmers are getting fair prices. They are now being able to sell chicken at Tk160/kg."

Haoladar said that prices of chicken and eggs are not to come down until the production costs drop.