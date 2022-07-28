Owners want to keep shops open till 9pm

File Photo: Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association demands loans only against identity cards and guarantors. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association sought permission from the government to keep shops and markets open till 9pm upped from 8pm.

They also proposed the government to defer opening timing by 2 hours from 10 am to 12 noon.

At a press conference in the capital on Thursday (28 July), the association's president Helal Uddin Ahmed announced their demands.

They also sent a letter to the commerce ministry containing their demands the same day.

Earlier on 18 July, the government asked owners to close shops and markets at 8pm daily as part of its measures to save electricity amid global fuel crisis.