Onion price soars to Tk140 per kg amid India's move to curb export

Just four days after India's announcement of a minimum export price, the cost of locally sourced onions surged from Tk90 per kg to Tk140 per kg, a significant increase over the course of a week.

In certain areas of Dhaka, local onions are being sold at Tk150 per kg at the retail level. Furthermore, the price of imported onions also surged from Tk75-80 per kg to Tk115-120 in just one week.

The sharp increase in onion prices has left consumers concerned, especially as there doesn't seem to be any shortage of onions in the market.

On 28 October, India set a floor price of $800 per tonne minimum export price on onions up to the end of December, in a bid to discourage exports and contain the price in the Indian market. Prior to this announcement, importers were accustomed to importing onions from India at a price of $250-300 per tonne.

During visits to wholesale markets in Dhaka, it was observed that local onions were being sold at a rate of Tk136 per kg. Furthermore, an additional Tk10 may be added to the price if the onions are sent to retail shops.

Md Mintu, an onion dealer in Karwan Bazar, explained to TBS, "The wholesale traders of Pabna and Faridpur are driving up the onion prices, which forces us to sell them at a higher price."

Ashraful Alam, another trader at the kitchen market, expressed his concerns, stating, "There is no sigh of relief on onion prices; they might even rise further."