No example exists in the world regarding the selling of loose oil by opening bottled oil: DNCRP DG

Markets

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:02 pm

No example exists in the world regarding the selling of loose oil by opening bottled oil: DNCRP DG

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:02 pm
No example exists in the world regarding the selling of loose oil by opening bottled oil: DNCRP DG

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) Director-General AHM Shafiquzzaman has said there was no example in the world of traders selling loose edible oil by opening bottled oil to make an extra profit.

"The market of edible oil across the country is unstable. Traders create the crisis despite keeping edible oil-carrying ships in the sea," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting in the port city's Agrabad area on Saturday.  

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) arranged the meeting on the spiralling price of essentials and the market situation during the month of Ramadan. Leaders of different level business organisations in Chattogram joined the programme, with CCCI President Mahbubul Alam in the chair.

"We are now making an app. By using it, we can trace when and from where edible oil was released, how much edible oil was released, how much remained at refineries and how much oil reached the customer level," AHM Shafiquzzaman said

He further said, "The country has a monthly demand of 1.5 lakh tonnes of edible oil but its demand has increased to 2.75 lakh tonnes in the month of Ramadan. For this, the market becomes volatile despite having huge edible oil in stock compared to the demand.  Our refineries can refine 20,000 tonnes of edible oil against the 5,000 tonnes of daily needs. But why does the crisis remain?" 

"We did an enquiry to identify the reason behind the price hike and instability in the edible oil market before import duty waiver on 16 March. From millers to retailers everybody is involved in price manipulation. While conducting drives in refineries, we found some irregularities."

"However, refineries promised us that from now on they will continue production. They will also add the price tag of their produce in supply orders as well. Alongside the dealers, customers can buy oil from the mill gate at mill rate," he added.   

He also said, "During a drive in Karwan Bazar at midnight a few days ago, we saw wholesalers selling lemons at Tk8 per piece while the buying price was Tk3.  But as per the Agricultural Marketing Act, more than 20 % profit cannot be made by wholesalers at the retail level."

CCCI president Mahbubul Alam said goods transportation has to be uninterrupted.  The supply chain has to keep steady. With this, the supply of goods will remain unharmed.   Traders have to hang the list of both the buying and selling prices at the stores to clarify the difference in prices of the products. 

Currently, seven to eight mills refine the edible oil in the country. The number of refineries can be increased.  The government can separately import the edible oil needed for TCB truck sales.  With this, the crisis of edible oil will be solved, he opined. 

Private Secretary to the Commerce Minister Mohammad Masukur Rahman Sikder, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong Mohammad Abu Raihan Dolan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Abdul Warish, CCCI Vice President Syed Mohammad Tanvir and President of Chittagong C&F Agents Association Akter Hossain also spoke.

Top News

loose oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

10h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

12h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

12h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

12h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

14h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

14h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!