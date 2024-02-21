Ministry mandates for millers to display selling prices, varieties on rice bags

Markets

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:17 pm

Related News

Ministry mandates for millers to display selling prices, varieties on rice bags

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:17 pm
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam

Highlights:

  • The directive will be effective from 14 April 
  • Corporate bodies can optionally print maximum retail price for extra transparency
  • Information must be printed, not handwritten, to ensure legibility and prevent tampering
  • District officials and food controllers responsible for enforcing regulations
  • Violators face legal action under relevant food product act

The Ministry of Food has made it mandatory for rice millers to display selling prices and varieties directly on rice bags, in an effort to increase transparency and reduce price hikes.

This directive, effective from 14 April, comes after concerns about inconsistent pricing and misleading labelling practices in the market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new regulation, outlined in a notification issued yesterday, requires rice millers to clearly print the producing mill name, district and upazila name, date of production, mill gate price and variety of paddy/rice on each bag.

This initiative stems from recent observations by the ministry in rice-producing districts. They discovered instances where rice from the same paddy variety was sold under different names and prices, creating confusion and potential exploitation of consumers.

"Millers, wholesalers, and retailers often blame each other when rice prices become unreasonable," the ministry said in the notification. "This leaves consumers struggling to find desired varieties at fair prices and can lead to financial hardship."

The ministry said that the information must be printed, not handwritten, to ensure legibility and prevent tampering. Additionally, corporate bodies can choose to print the maximum retail price alongside the mill gate price for further transparency.

District administrators, upazila executive officers, and food controllers will be responsible for enforcing these regulations during inspections. Violators risk facing legal action under the "Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Act, 2023".

Top News

rice / food ministry / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

1h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

3h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

2h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

4h | Videos