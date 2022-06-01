Milk Vita raises liquid milk price

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:47 pm

Milk Vita raises liquid milk price

Prices of one litre liquid milk was increased by Tk5 and Aarong recently raised one litre price by Tk10

Photo: File photo
Photo: File photo

Bangladesh Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited, better known as Milk Vita has increased the price of liquid pasteurised milk by Tk5 per litre to Tk80.

In a repricing notice, issued on Wednesday, the company also informed that the price of half-litre packets has been increased from Tk40 to Tk45 and the price of 250ml pack has been raised from Tk20 to Tk25.   

Previously, Aarong increased the price of milk by Tk10 per litre.

Officials said, prices of other Milk vita products including toned milk, flavoured milk, ghee, butter, skim milk powder, sweet yoghurt, sour yoghurt, rasgolla, sandesh, cheese and cake, have also increased.

Milk Vita General Manager (Marketing) Mohammad Moinul Haque Chowdhury said prices of all kinds of products including cattle feed have gone up abnormally. Besides, private companies have also increased prices.

"The decision to increase price came taking everything into consideration," he added.

On Wednesday, which was also World Milk Day, the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim handed over awards to 39 individuals and companies as Dairy Icons.

The awards were given in the categories of Dairy Farm, Animal Feed Processing, Milk and Meat Processing and Farm Mechanisation.

All award recipients were given a prize money of Tk1 lakhs, a crest and a certificate.

"Prices of animal feed and other food items are rising due to some issues including stockpiling of items by unscrupulous people," the minister said during the event.

