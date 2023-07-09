Meena Bazar, Shwapno to get show cause notice for selling green chilli at higher price

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 03:00 pm

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will soon send show cause notices to Meena Bazar and Shwapno for selling green chilli at a higher price for excess profit.  

During a view exchange meeting at the meeting room of DNCRP, its Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said that prices set at super shops affect the kitchen markets as well. 

"During the volatile green chilli market situation, two super shops sold green chilli at a higher price for excess profit," he said. 

He also said that both of the super shops will be given a show cause notice soon. If they fail to provide a satisfactory response within three days, further actions will be taken against them. 

Among all super shops, Meena Bazar sold green chilli at more than Tk700 per kg after Eid while Shwapno set the price at Tk620 per kg, according to DNCRP sources. 

All other super shops set the price of green chilli below Tk500 per kg. Meanwhile, the agricultural commodity was sold at Tk450 in the wholesale market. 

