Kitchen markets see price drop on increased supply, no extortion

The prices of vegetables and chicken in the capital's kitchen markets have fallen due to a rise in supply and the absence of extortionists on the roads.

Traders say vegetable prices have decreased by at least Tk15 per kg over the past three days while chicken prices have dropped by Tk20 during the same period.

Talimul Islam, a vendor at Karwan Bazar, said, "The supply of vegetables has doubled. Fewer vegetable trucks were arriving earlier due to ongoing protests, but the number has now increased. Additionally, the absence of extortionists on the roads has led to lower prices."

He added, "Eggplants, which I sold for Tk120 three days ago, are now Tk80 per kg, and pointed gourds that were Tk60 are now Tk40. Prices of most vegetables have decreased by at least Tk15 per kg."

In Karwan Bazar, chicken prices have also dropped. The price of broiler chicken, which was Tk190, is now Tk170.

"Chicken prices have decreased by Tk20 per kg in the past three days. We are now selling broiler chicken for Tk170. The supply in the market is currently good," said Mohammed Selim Mia, a vendor at Sreepur Broiler House.

Shoppers are noticing the changes. Rezaul Karim, a customer, said, "I bought chicken for Tk190 two days ago and today for Tk170. The market is being monitored effectively by the students."

Md Liton, a wholesale egg seller in Karwan Bazar, said, "The price for 100 eggs has decreased by Tk200. Three days ago, it was Tk1350, and now it is Tk1150."

At Moghbazar, Karwan Bazar, and New Market, the price of most vegetables is now around Tk50 per kg, compared to Tk80 a week ago.

In Moghbazar, 12 eggs are priced at Tk150. However, the prices of potatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic have remained stable. Local onions are priced between Tk115 and Tk120 per kg, and potatoes are Tk60 per kg.

Mahbubur Rahman, a customer in Moghbazar, said, "The price of lentils is Tk110 per kg, sugar is Tk130 per kg, and I bought 5 kilograms of potatoes for Tk270." He expressed a wish for fair prices and hoped that the prices would not suddenly increase by Tk10 to 20 per kg.

Rice prices have also increased over the past week. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, Nazirshail rice is now retailing between Tk64 and Tk80, depending on quality, compared to Tk60 to Tk78 a week ago. Coarse rice (Swarna) is now Tk55 per kg, up from Tk50 to Tk52 the previous week.