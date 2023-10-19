Japanese firm keen on setting up Kobe beef processing factory in Bangladesh

Markets

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Japanese firm keen on setting up Kobe beef processing factory in Bangladesh

It is one of several breeds of Wagyu, or Japanese cattle, which are bred throughout the country and often associated with the area where they are raised

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Japanese company is interested in setting up a plant in Bangladesh to process Kobe beef, a prized Japanese delicacy and one of the most widely-known regional specialty foods in Japan.

It is one of several breeds of Wagyu, or Japanese cattle, which are bred throughout the country and often associated with the area where they are raised.

Shinichi Miyawaki, corporate officer and general manager of the Business Group at S Foods Inc, said they plan to bring beef from Japan and process it in Bangladesh.

Shinichi Miyawaki expressed his willingness during a meeting with Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) conference hall on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was attended by business representatives from 32 Japanese companies.

Salman F Rahman told the Japanese business delegation that they would have to do it the "halal way". In response to this, Shinichi Miyawaki said, "We will make it in a halal way."

In response to a question from journalists, Salman said there will be a demand for Kobe beef for the country's five-star hotels, foreigners who are in Bangladesh, and tourists who are there.

Shorif Newaj, managing director of the Bangladesh Development Association, which coordinated the Japanese delegation, said, "Kobe Beef is the number one brand in the world. Kobe beef is brought by S Foods, one of Japan's largest companies."

"It is tasty meat. They export to Dubai through halal means. They want to process it in Bangladesh in a halal way. The people of Bangladesh can eat it," he added.

Hayashi Nobuya, an official of Foot Stool Limited and a member of the Japanese delegation, expressed the delegation's interest in investing in various projects, including the Manikganj Economic Zone, River Tourism, Laxmipur Economic Zone, Brahmanbaria Economic Zone, Blue Economy, and Bhola Gas Field. They seek the government's cooperation in these endeavours.

"Come up with project proposals. We will help you in every way. Japan and Bangladesh have good relations," Salman F Rahman told the delegation.

In response to the journalist's question, he said, "What I see is that the investment flow is coming in well. We are facing some challenges in the economy. But our economy is very strong. That is what the IMF said a few days ago."

The adviser said usually everything gets slow a little before general elections, and investors go slow during elections.

"Let the new government come; we have to see who is coming in the new government. I think fresh foreign direct investment will be a bit slow in the next 2-3 months. The FDI that has already come in – those who have invested – will work as per the rules. Business does not stop. I'm not worried about that," he added.

Top News

kobe beef / Japanese firm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

12m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

22m | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

23h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

13h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

12h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

11h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

14h | TBS World