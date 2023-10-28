India's imposition of $800 per tonne floor price for onion increases domestic market worries

Markets

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:33 pm

Related News

India's imposition of $800 per tonne floor price for onion increases domestic market worries

Earlier, Bangladesh bought onions at around $300 per tonne

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:33 pm
Picture: Mumit M/TBS
Picture: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh's onion market is set for another hit after India on Saturday (28 October) imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 a tonne on onion exports between 29 October and 31 December to ensure domestic availability.

The move was likely prompted by the rising onion prices in the country owing to a delay in the arrival of kharif onions  – which, along with late kharif crops, contribute 40% of India's onion produce, Mint reports.

Onion prices have shot up more than 50% in the past two weeks to ₹80 a kg in the retail markets of Delhi, the Mint report added.

In Bangladesh, onions continue to be a sore point.

Earlier, Bangladesh bought onions at around $300 per tonne. 

But then the local onion market was hit by the hefty 40% export duty imposed by India, a major supplier of the essential kitchen ingredient to Bangladesh, back on 19 August, which was set to stay till 31 December.  

The wholesale price shot up by Tk70-120 per 5kg in a span of just one day soon after India's announcement. 

In discussions with traders and market monitors, it was known that the government maintained the import of onions.

However, the imported onions are now being sold at Tk80, a significant increase from the previous price range of Tk55-65 just a month ago.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), onion production in the country has crossed 35 lakh tonnes. 

At least 25% is accounted for as post-harvest loss in onion stocks. Sometimes, this loss is even greater. 

The agriculture ministry says that the demand for onions is around 28 lakh tonnes.

However, onion traders, including importers, say that the production of onions in the country is less than what the government is showing.

Top News

Onion / Import / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

13h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

13h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

13h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

1h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

3h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

10h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS