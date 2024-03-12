Iftar market: Chawkbazar traders fear plummet in sales amid soaring prices

As traders in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar iftar market gear up for the first day of Ramadan, they fear they might witness lower sales due to prices being higher than the previous year. Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Business might turn out bad this year, said a local trader Md Amir Hossain while arranging his shop just a few hours before the iftar rush begins.

"Everything is so expensive. We had to price our items high as well. Now, I'm afraid most people can't afford these," he said.

With the increase in prices of daily commodities, certain iftar items are inevitably beyond some people's reach, they've said.

According to Amir Hossain, the price of fried items has increased by Tk 3-20 this year compared to last year.

For example, last year the price of a 'shahi porota' was Tk60-70 per piece. "This year, we have to sell it for Tk80.

"Last year, we sold 'pakora' for Tk10-12. This year, it's Tk15 per piece and the size is a bit smaller."

Another trader Abdur Rahman said, "We are selling 'chop' for Tk5. But since last year, we have had to reduce the size. Even then, it's doubtful if we'll make any profits at all."

Besides, the prices of various dairy and sweet products have increased by Tk50-Tk100 per kilogram and per litre.

For example, last year 'panir' was Tk900 per kg, but now it is being sold at Tk1,000.

Two different types of pistachio drinks are being sold at Tk200 and Tk300 per litre. Last year, it was Tk150 and Tk250 per litre.

Apart from this, the price of meat products has also increased by up to Tk200.

Another trader Fazlul Rahman said a certain kind of beef kebab which was sold at Tk800 last year is now being sold at Tk1,000 this year. A certain mutton kebab that was Tk1,200 is now Tk1,400.

"We had to reduce the quantity of various chicken dishes rather than increase the price. Now we are buying chicken for Tk100 more per kg. Hopefully, the price will come down in the future then we will be able to increase the quantity."

Mohammad Kamal, a local, went to buy iftar for his family today. Considering the prices, he said, "Low-income families like ours can't afford to have expensive beef kebab items for iftar every day."

"Residents of Old Dhaka like to have different types of food for Iftar. It has become a tradition. But the prices of all commodities have increased to such an extent that it has become difficult for small-time service holders like us to bring [an exciting] iftar item to the table."

While almost all shops and traders have been resorting to selling items at higher prices, there has been one exception.

The price of Boro Baper Polay Khay, Old Dhaka's unique delicacy, remains unchanged at Tk800.

Mohammad Sabbir, one of the sellers of the item, said it is being sold at Tk800 in all of Old Dhaka this year.

"We are selling it for last year's price which will reduce our profit. But if we increase the price, people will not buy it."

Mohammad Tanveer, who went to buy the item said, "They [Boro Baper Polay Khay sellers] must have some unique technique that they are being able to sell this for the same price as last year.

"Still it is our traditional food, so we will have it."