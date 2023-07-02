Green chilli prices fall by Tk200-250 in Bogura, Pabna

Markets

BSS
02 July, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Green chilli prices fall by Tk200-250 in Bogura, Pabna

BSS
02 July, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:42 pm
Green chilli prices fall by Tk200-250 in Bogura, Pabna

The prices of green chillies in Bogura and Pabna markets fell by Tk200-250 per kg as imported green chillies started arriving in the country through Benapole and Bhomra land ports on Sunday.

A total of 103 tonnes of Indian green chillies arrived today following the government's permission to import 36,830 tonnes of the kitchen essential as prices soared to record-highs. 

Following the government initiatives, the price of green chillies has started to come down at different markets across the country.

In the span of a day, the price of green chillies at Mahasthan Hat in Bogura, a wholesale market for vegetables, has halved to Tk250.

Minadul Islam, a green chilli trader at Mahasthan Hat, said that due to supply shortage, one kg of green chilli was sold at the wholesale level for Tk500. 

"The supply of green chillies increased suddenly this morning, causing the price to drop from Tk360 per kg to Tk300 per kg by 11am. By the afternoon, the price had further declined to Tk250 per kg," he added.

On the other hand, Hedayedul Islam, a resident of Ghoratala village under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila, a green chilli trader, came to Karamja Chaturhat in Santhia Upazila of Pabna this morning to buy chilli. 

In the morning, he bought about 10 kg of green chilli at the rate of Tk500 per kg. But after 10am, the price of chilli in that market started to drop. 

Around 1pm, he bought another 25 kg of green chilli from the same market at the rate of Tk280 to Tk300 per kg.

Top News

green chili

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

11h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

13h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

4h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

2h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

7h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board