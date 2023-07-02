Green chilli prices fall by Tk200-250 in Bogura, Pabna

The prices of green chillies in Bogura and Pabna markets fell by Tk200-250 per kg as imported green chillies started arriving in the country through Benapole and Bhomra land ports on Sunday.

A total of 103 tonnes of Indian green chillies arrived today following the government's permission to import 36,830 tonnes of the kitchen essential as prices soared to record-highs.

Following the government initiatives, the price of green chillies has started to come down at different markets across the country.

In the span of a day, the price of green chillies at Mahasthan Hat in Bogura, a wholesale market for vegetables, has halved to Tk250.

Minadul Islam, a green chilli trader at Mahasthan Hat, said that due to supply shortage, one kg of green chilli was sold at the wholesale level for Tk500.

"The supply of green chillies increased suddenly this morning, causing the price to drop from Tk360 per kg to Tk300 per kg by 11am. By the afternoon, the price had further declined to Tk250 per kg," he added.

On the other hand, Hedayedul Islam, a resident of Ghoratala village under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila, a green chilli trader, came to Karamja Chaturhat in Santhia Upazila of Pabna this morning to buy chilli.

In the morning, he bought about 10 kg of green chilli at the rate of Tk500 per kg. But after 10am, the price of chilli in that market started to drop.

Around 1pm, he bought another 25 kg of green chilli from the same market at the rate of Tk280 to Tk300 per kg.