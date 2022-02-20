Govt to sell 6 food products at affordable prices to 1cr poor 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government will provide six essential commodities to one crore poor people in the country ahead of Ramadan at affordable prices.

The products are onion, oil, pulses, sugar, date and chickpeas, said the minister on Sunday (20 February) while talking to the media at theSecretariat.

Tipu Munshi said the authorities were in talks if food aid could be delivered to 50 lakh distressed people who had received Tk2,500 financial aid earlier.

"But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed us to make that arrangement for one crore people. With the month of Ramadan looming, food will be delivered to these people at affordable prices," said the minister.

He also blamed the price hike of edible oil on the international market.