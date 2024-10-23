Govt okays import of another 4 crore eggs to stabilise market
12 traders have been allowed to import the eggs and the import permit will remain valid till 31 December
The Ministry of Commerce has approved the import of 4 crore more eggs to increase supply and make the market stable.
A notification in this regard was issued by the ministry's internal trade-1 wing today (23 October).
According to the notification, 12 traders have been allowed to import the eggs and the import permit will remain valid till 31 December.
Earlier on 8 October, the ministry allowed seven designated firms to import of 4.05 crore eggs in a bid to address the volatility in the egg market.