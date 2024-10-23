Govt okays import of another 4 crore eggs to stabilise market

The Ministry of Commerce has approved the import of 4 crore more eggs to increase supply and make the market stable.

A notification in this regard was issued by the ministry's internal trade-1 wing today (23 October).

According to the notification, 12 traders have been allowed to import the eggs and the import permit will remain valid till 31 December.

Earlier on 8 October, the ministry allowed seven designated firms to import of 4.05 crore eggs in a bid to address the volatility in the egg market.

