Govt to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of TSP fertiliser from Tunisia

Markets

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

Govt to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of TSP fertiliser from Tunisia

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 02:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has signed a deal with Tunisia to import 1.5 lakh metric tons of triple super phosphate (TSP) fertiliser in order to meet domestic demand for uninterrupted agricultural production.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on Tuesday (14 February) in Tunisia, said an agriculture ministry press release.

BADC Chairman Abdullah Sajjad and GCT General Manager Mohammad Ridha Chalghoum signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations while Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar was present on the occasion.

The BADC has been importing TSP from Tunisia since 2008 on G2G basis. Tunisian TSP fertiliser is considered to have good quality and is quite popular with farmers.

On the same day, the agriculture secretary held a separate meeting with Tunisian Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdel Monem Belati and Minister of Industry, Minerals and Power Neila Gonji.

Top News

TSP / Fertiliser / Tunisia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

4h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

18h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

19h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms