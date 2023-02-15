Govt to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of TSP fertiliser from Tunisia

Bangladesh has signed a deal with Tunisia to import 1.5 lakh metric tons of triple super phosphate (TSP) fertiliser in order to meet domestic demand for uninterrupted agricultural production.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on Tuesday (14 February) in Tunisia, said an agriculture ministry press release.

BADC Chairman Abdullah Sajjad and GCT General Manager Mohammad Ridha Chalghoum signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations while Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar was present on the occasion.

The BADC has been importing TSP from Tunisia since 2008 on G2G basis. Tunisian TSP fertiliser is considered to have good quality and is quite popular with farmers.

On the same day, the agriculture secretary held a separate meeting with Tunisian Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdel Monem Belati and Minister of Industry, Minerals and Power Neila Gonji.