Govt directs to intensify field-level monitoring on onion prices

The government has ordered the authorities concerned to step up the field-level monitoring over the onion prices and bring those who are trying to make extra profits under the laws.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain on Monday said this at the Secretariat while briefing reporters about the cabinet meeting.

The directive didn't come from the cabinet meeting rather it was issued separately, he said replying to a question.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city.

"You can see that there is close monitoring now at the field level. Today it is leaving an impact to some extent. The trend (onion price-hike) that was there yesterday is not there today," Mahbub Hossain.

The prices of onion have jumped in Bangladesh in the wake of India's extension of the onion export ban on Friday.

"The instruction from the government is to intensify monitoring at the field level. To increase vigilance on those who are involved in these activities (making extra profit by hoarding) and try to bring those who are trying to make extra profit under the law. After receiving the instructions, our teams are working on the field," said the Cabinet Secretary replying to another query.