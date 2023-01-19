Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soybean oil

The government will procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from local source.

The decision was taken today at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the cabinet committee approved the procurement proposal of the TCB under the Commerce Ministry to procure 1.10 crore litres of Soybean oil with a cost of around Tk200.20 crore from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd.

The CCGP also approved another procurement proposal of TCB to procure 8,000 metric tons lentil from ETC Agro Processing Pvt Ltd, India (Local Agent: Export Trading BD Ltd, Dhaka) with a cost of Tk73.96 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division to procure the civil works under the package number WP-02 of the "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" Project from joint venture of HEGO, China and Mir Akhter, Bangladesh with a cost of Tk1,055.20 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of Public Works Department under the Housing and Public Works Ministry to procure the electrification works of the "Construction of nine Residential Tower Buildings for Policemen in Dhaka Metropolitan Area" under Project Package No-WD-5/2 from Noorani Construction Ltd with a cost of Tk23.20 crore.

The meeting also approved a variation proposal of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to procure civil works under the "Construction of General Aviation Hangar, Hangar Apron and Apron at north side of fire station at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport" project from joint venture, BUCG, NDE and AERONESS, Bangladesh with additional cost of Tk26.79 crore.