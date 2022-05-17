Gold prices rise by Tk1,750 per bhori 

17 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 06:51 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The gold prices will increase by Tk1,750 per bhori in the local bullion market from Wednesday.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) made the announcement on Tuesday by issuing a press release. 

According to the press release, the price of 22-carat gold per bhori will increase from 76,515 to Tk78,265. 

Meanwhile, per bhori 21-carat gold will be sold for Tk74,682 and 18-carat per bhori for Tk 64,013. The prices of traditional gold have been increased by Tk1,166 to Tk53,362.

Bajus Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring came up with the decision in a meeting today as the prices of gold are climbing in the international market.
 

