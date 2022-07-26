Gold prices jump in local market  

Markets

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

Gold prices jump in local market  

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:21 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Local jewellers on Tuesday increased gold prices by up to Tk115 per gram following a recent slump in the international market.

Under the new price effective from Wednesday (27 July), each gram of 22-carat gold will cost Tk6,735, up from Tk6,620, according to a press statement by the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus).

Besides, 21-carat gold will be available at Tk6,430 per gram, down Tk110, while 18-carat gold is at Tk5,510 per gram, down Tk90. 

Bajus has kept the price of silver unchanged. Each gram of 22-carat silver will be sold at Tk130 while 21-carat will be sold at Tk123 and 18-carat silver is available at Tk105 per gram.

Top News

Gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December