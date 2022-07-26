Gold prices jump in local market  

Local jewellers on Tuesday increased gold prices by up to Tk115 per gram following a recent slump in the international market.

Under the new price effective from Wednesday (27 July), each gram of 22-carat gold will cost Tk6,735, up from Tk6,620, according to a press statement by the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus).

Besides, 21-carat gold will be available at Tk6,430 per gram, down Tk110, while 18-carat gold is at Tk5,510 per gram, down Tk90.

Bajus has kept the price of silver unchanged. Each gram of 22-carat silver will be sold at Tk130 while 21-carat will be sold at Tk123 and 18-carat silver is available at Tk105 per gram.