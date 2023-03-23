Gold prices go up again within 24 hours

Markets

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Gold prices go up again within 24 hours

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 10:11 pm
File photo
File photo

Jewellers hiked gold prices by Tk1,166 per bhori on Thursday, only 24 hours after reducing it by the same amount. 

This is for the fourth time the jewellers' association revised the rate in less than a week, citing a price hike in the local bullion market.

Following the latest hike, 22-carat gold will cost Tk97,627 per bhori.

Gold price hits all-time high of Tk99k per bhori

Gold prices were reduced by Tk1,166 per bhori on Wednesday and the new rate was set to be effective from Thursday morning. 

On 18 March, the association hiked prices of the precious metal to a record high of Tk98,760 a bhori, following an increase of Tk7,705 per bhori.

Earlier on 29 December, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) increased the price of gold to Tk88,413 per bhori which was increased further to Tk90,248 on 7 January.

Top News

Gold price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

10h | Panorama
A terrible blow to children's health 

A terrible blow to children's health 

28m | Thoughts
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

2h | TBS World
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

4h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

10h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year