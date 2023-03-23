Gold prices go up again within 24 hours

Jewellers hiked gold prices by Tk1,166 per bhori on Thursday, only 24 hours after reducing it by the same amount.

This is for the fourth time the jewellers' association revised the rate in less than a week, citing a price hike in the local bullion market.

Following the latest hike, 22-carat gold will cost Tk97,627 per bhori.

Gold prices were reduced by Tk1,166 per bhori on Wednesday and the new rate was set to be effective from Thursday morning.

On 18 March, the association hiked prices of the precious metal to a record high of Tk98,760 a bhori, following an increase of Tk7,705 per bhori.

Earlier on 29 December, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) increased the price of gold to Tk88,413 per bhori which was increased further to Tk90,248 on 7 January.