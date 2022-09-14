Gold prices drop by Tk1,283 per bhori 

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk1,283 per bhori.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision on Wednesday (14 September).

The revised prices will be effective from Thursday (15 September), said a press release issued by the association.

According to the new rate, 22-carat (11.664gm) gold will cost Tk83,281.

Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk79,490 while 18-carat gold will be available at Tk68,1144 and gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk56,453.

