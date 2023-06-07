Gold price rises by Tk1,749 per bhori

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:56 pm

Gold price rises by Tk1,749 per bhori

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:56 pm
File photo
File photo

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) has increased the price of gold by Tk1,749 per bhori.

The new price has been set in view of the rise in the price of gold in the local market, the Bajus said in a statement on Wednesday (7 June).

With the new rate effective from Thursday, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 98,444 per bhori.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold will now cost Tk93,964 per bhori and 18-carat gold Tk80,540.

Gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk67,126 per bhori, which was earlier Tk65,960.

The move came just after 10 days of reducing the price of the precious metal by Tk1,750 per bhori.

Gold price

