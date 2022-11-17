Gold price rises again by Tk1,750 per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:12 pm

Related News

Gold price rises again by Tk1,750 per bhori

With the new rate, the 22-carat gold will cost Tk84,214 per bhori

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:12 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) has increased the price of gold again within a week by Tk1,750 per bhori.

According to a BAJUS release issued on Thursday (17 November), the new rate will be effective from Friday. 

With the new rate, the 22-carat gold will cost Tk84,214 per bhori, 21-carat Tk80,365 and 18-carat Tk68,934. 

However, the price of silver remained the same. 

On 12 November, the price of the precious metal was increased by Tk2,333 per bhori.
 

Top News

Gold price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

13h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

5h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday