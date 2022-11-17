Gold price rises again by Tk1,750 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) has increased the price of gold again within a week by Tk1,750 per bhori.

According to a BAJUS release issued on Thursday (17 November), the new rate will be effective from Friday.

With the new rate, the 22-carat gold will cost Tk84,214 per bhori, 21-carat Tk80,365 and 18-carat Tk68,934.

However, the price of silver remained the same.

On 12 November, the price of the precious metal was increased by Tk2,333 per bhori.

