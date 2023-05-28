Gold price reduced to Tk96,695 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) has reduced the price of the precious metal by Tk1,750 per bhori.

The new price has been set in view of the fall in the price of gold in the local market, the Bajus said in a statement on Sunday (28 May).

With the new rate effective from Monday, 22-carat gold will cost Tk96,695 per bhori.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold fell to Tk92,321 per bhori and 18-carat gold price dropped to Tk79,140 per bhori.

For the traditional method, the prices of gold will cost Tk65,960.

Earlier on 15 April, Bajus increased the gold price by Tk1,283 to Tk98,444 per bhori.

