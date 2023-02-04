Gold price reduced by Tk1,200 per bhori

After a series of hikes, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) on Saturday reduced the price of gold by Tk1,198 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Sunday (5 February), a 22-carat gold will now cost Tk92,231 per bhori, according to a BAJUS release.

BAJUS adjusted the prices of gold and silver in line with a price fall in the local bullion market.

Earlier, on 14 January, the gold price had reached a record high of Tk93,429 per bhori in the country's history.