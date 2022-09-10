Gold price jumps by Tk2,479 per bhori

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 08:26 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The price of gold has been increased by Tk2,479 per bhori effective immediately.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting on Saturday (10 September), reads a press release.

According to the new rate, the price of 22-carat bhori of gold will be increased by Tk2,479 to Tk84,535.

Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk80,647 per bhori which was Tk78,323 as per the previous rate.

And 18-carat gold will be available at Tk69,167, spiking from the previous price of 67,126 per bhori.

Besides, gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk57,367, which was earlier Tk55,287 per bhori.

 

Gold price

