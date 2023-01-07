Gold price hits Tk90,248 per bhori

The price of gold has reached an all-time high of Tk90,248 per bhori following a rate hike by Tk1,835 on Saturday (7 December).

The new rate will be effective from Sunday, according to a release issued by the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) today.

Jewellers increased the price of gold by Tk1,166 per bhori last on 29 December on excuse of a hike in the local bullion market.

With the new rate, 22 carat gold will now cost Tk90,248 per bhori, 21 carat to Tk86,130, and 18 carat to Tk73,834.

Besides, the gold price of the traditional method rose to Tk61,538.

Also, the price of 22 carat silver has risen to Tk1,705 per bhori, 21 carat to Tk1,624 and 18 carat to Tk1,392 per bhori.

Besides, the price of silver in the traditional method rose to Tk1,044 per bhori.