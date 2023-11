The price of gold has increased to a record high of Tk1,06,339 per bhori.

With the latest increase by Tk2,000 per bhori, 22-carat gold will cost Tk1.06 lakh, according to a Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) press release issued on Saturday.

Also, the prices of 21-carat gold has increased to Tk101,500 per bhori and 18-carat to Tk86,983 per bhori.