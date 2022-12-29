Gold price hits record Tk88,413 per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 10:24 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The price of gold has increased by Tk1,166 per bhori climbing to a record high of Tk88,413. 

The new rate will be effective from Friday, according to a release issued by the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) Thursday (29 December). 

Jewellers increased the price of gold by Tk3,033 per bhori last on 4 December on excuse of a hike in the local bullion market. 

With the new rate, 22 carat gold will now cost Tk88,413 per bhori, 21 carat Tk84,389, and 18 carat Tk72,317. 

Besides, the gold price of the traditional method rose to Tk60,303. 

The price of silver remains the same, the Bajus release added.

Gold

