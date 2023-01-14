Gold price hits record high of Tk93,429 per bhori

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 08:03 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The price of gold has been increased by Tk2,683 per bhori, taking the price to an all time high of Tk93,429/bhori.

This is for the third time, the jewellers' association hiked the rate in less than a month, citing a price hike in the local bullion market.

Earlier on 29 December, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) increased the price of gold to a record high of Tk88,413 per bhori which was increased further to Tk90,248 per bhori on 7 January.

According to a BAJUS release issued on Saturday (14 January), 22 carat gold will now cost Tk93,429 per bhori, 21 carat Tk89,140, and 18 carat Tk76,431. 

Besides, the gold price of the traditional method rose to Tk63,663 per bhori.

Gold

