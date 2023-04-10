Gold price drops to Tk97,161 per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 06:20 pm

Related News

Gold price drops to Tk97,161 per bhori

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 06:20 pm
File photo
File photo

After a record hike, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) on Monday reduced the price of the precious metal by Tk1,983 per bhori.

According to a Bajus release, the price reduction was in response to a price fall in local gold market.

With the new rate effective from Tuesday, 22-carat gold will cost Tk97,161 per bhori, down from Tk99,144.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold fell to Tk92,697 per bhori and 18-carat gold price dropped to Tk79,463 per bhori.

Top News

Gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

6h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

3h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

3h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

4h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

6h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka