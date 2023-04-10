Gold price drops to Tk97,161 per bhori

After a record hike, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) on Monday reduced the price of the precious metal by Tk1,983 per bhori.

According to a Bajus release, the price reduction was in response to a price fall in local gold market.

With the new rate effective from Tuesday, 22-carat gold will cost Tk97,161 per bhori, down from Tk99,144.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold fell to Tk92,697 per bhori and 18-carat gold price dropped to Tk79,463 per bhori.