Gold price drops by Tk1,750 per bhori

A traditional bridal necklace is on display as visitors browse jewellery in the Gold Fair at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The price of gold has decreased by Tk1,750 per bhori to Tk1,10,691.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) adjusted the price downward a day after raising it to Tk1,12,441.

The new rate will be effective from Friday, according to a Bajus release issued on 18 January.

The price of 22-carat gold will now be Tk1,10,691 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk1,05,676 per bhori, and 18-carat gold at Tk90,571.

Additionally, the price of pure gold will be Tk75,466 per bhori.