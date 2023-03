The price of gold has been reduced by Tk1,166 per bhori three days after a record hike to Tk98,760 per bhori.

With the new rate effective from Wednesday (22 March), 22-carat gold will cost Tk97,594 per bhori, according to a Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) release.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold has been adjusted to Tk93,163 per bhori and 18-carat to Tk79,871 per bhori.

On 18 March, BAJUS increased the gold price by Tk7,705 per bhori to Tk98,760.