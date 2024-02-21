Food ministry mandates displaying selling prices on rice bags

Markets

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 02:15 pm

File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam

The Ministry of Food has made it mandatory to show selling prices of rice at the mill gates and also mention the varieties on bags to prevent price hikes.

In a notification on Wednesday (21 February) regarding proper pricing and handling of rice supplied from rice mills at wholesale and retail level, the ministry said, "Rice producing millers should mention the producing mill name, district and upazila name, date of production, mill gate price and variety of paddy/rice on the bags of rice before supplying rice from the warehouse for commercial purposes."

Recently, after visiting some rice producing districts of the country, the ministry found that rice produced from the same type of paddy is being sold under different names and prices in the market. 

"Millers, wholesalers, retailers are blaming each other when the price of rice goes to unreasonable levels or increases suddenly. Due to this, consumers are facing difficulty in buying desired varieties of paddy and rice at a fair price, and in many cases are suffering financially," reads the notice.

The ministry further said the information on rice bags cannot be written by hand with ink.

"All types of rice sacks/packets supplied by rice producing mill owners should print the above information. The same guidelines should be followed in case of corporate bodies. In this case, in addition to the mill gate price, the organisation can specify the maximum retail price.

"In the light of this circular, all district administrators or upazila executive officers or food controllers at all levels will confirm this during their inspection," said the ministry.

In case of violation, the ministry advised taking necessary measures as per provisions of the 

"Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Act, 2023". 

rice / food ministry / price hike

