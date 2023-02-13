Flower sales in Jashore witness spring, Valentine's Day boom

Markets

Monwar Ahmed
13 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Flower sales in Jashore witness spring, Valentine's Day boom

Monwar Ahmed
13 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Highlights:

  • Wholesale rose prices almost doubled to Tk15-25 per stick
  • Demands of rose and gerbera are the highest
  • Traders purchased 10 lakh rose sticks from Jashore
  • Godkhali supplies 65% of country's total flower demand 
  • Tk30 crore worth flowers sold in last one week
  • Farmers eye cutting losses incurred during pandemic

Flower traders of Godkhali in Jashore's Jhikargacha, one of the largest wholesale flower markets in the country, spent a hectic time over the last week amid soaring sales of flowers to welcome Pahela Falgun (the first day of spring) and Valentine's Day, two festivals being celebrated simultaneously today. 

Traders in Godkhali flower market said that they have sold a wide variety of flowers worth around Tk30 crore over the last one week and witnessed a higher demand for roses, which were sold to the tune of Tk3 crore on Monday alone, on the eve of the two occasions.  

At the market, a stick of rose was sold at Tk15-25, the amount they said was a record, while gladioli, gerbera and rajanigandha also got costlier.

Riding on the high sales, flower farmers and traders in Jashore expect to mitigate the losses they incurred in the last two years from the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

The Godkhali flower market, located near the Jashore-Benapole Highway, usually starts business around 5:30am every day, gathering pace strongly in the evening. Flower sellers from various parts of the country, including the northern districts of Bogura, Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Pabna purchase flowers from here at wholesale rates.

Sources at Godkhali Flower Farmers and Flower Traders Association said that as many as 10 lakh sticks of roses were sold at the Godkhali market and directly from the flower fields in the area.

Abdur Quader, a flower farmer in Saidpur area of Godkhali, who has been growing flowers for 30 years, told The Business Standard, "From the beginning, rose prices get double the regular prices on the occasions of spring and Valentine's Day each year.

"I have sold roses [local varieties] at a record Tk25 per piece this time and China roses at up to Tk40. This rate will benefit all farmers," he added.

Another florist, Selim Reza, said that he sold each stick of roses at Tk20-25 and had never seen this high price for flowers at the wholesale market before.

Florist Salam Hossain told TBS that rose and gerbera are the two most sought-after flowers during Valentine's Day and spring festival. 

Roses were sold at Tk15-25 per piece, gerbera at Tk10-15, rajanigandha Tk12, gladioli Tk14-18, gypsy (handful) Tk20 and marigolds at Tk200-300 for 1,000 pieces, local wholesaler Al Amin told TBS.  

"Focusing on the two occasions, florists in this area have sold flowers worth around Tk30 crore in the last one week. Rose growers are happy to have sold roses at record prices. The flower farmers expect to be able to overcome the shocks of the past few disasters," said Jashore Flower Growers and Marketing Cooperatives Society Ltd President Abdur Rahim.

As many as 6,000 farmers cultivate flowers on 1,200-1,500 hectares of land in 12 unions of Jashore district. Nearly 65% of the country's total demand for flowers is supplied from Godkhali in Jhikargacha upazila of the district.

Jhikargacha Upazila Agricultural Officer Masud Hossain Palash said that farmers cultivate around 72 species of flowers on 630 hectares of land in Jhikargacha.

Flower production was satisfactory this year due to favourable weather and proper timing of winter and less infection caused by pests, he added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Valentine's Day / Flower business / Pahela Phalgun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

10h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

13h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

1h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

2h | Tech Talk
Balloon like object now seen over China sky

Balloon like object now seen over China sky

3h | TBS World
Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed