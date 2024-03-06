Fire at S Alam sugar mill won't have impact on sugar price: State minister for commerce

File photo of State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. Photo: Collected
File photo of State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu on Wednesday said the fire incident at S Alam group's sugar mill will have no impact on sugar supply and its prices.

The state minister said this while talking to reporters after attending a workshop on the Competition Act 2012 as the chief guest. The programme was held in a hotel in the capital.

He said the government officials concerned in Chattogram have completed a primary assessment of the quantity of sugar damaged in the fire and informed the commerce ministry that it will be between 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes.

"There is a requirement of sugar of around 3 lakh tonnes in Ramadan, while the quantity of sugar gutted the factory fire is below 10% of the demand. This incident will not affect the market price of sugar," he added.

Titu said that the government will fix the prices of different essential items including dates, so that prices of different commodities which have high demand during Ramanda remain stable, he said.

With Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, Chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) in the chair, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of commerce minsitry, Elizabeth Gachuiri, economic affairs officer of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), among others spoke at the event.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu / Sugar

