Farm owners mull selling eggs at Tk12 apiece in 20 Dhaka locations

Poultry farm owners are considering selling eggs at the government-fixed price of Tk12 apiece at 20 locations in the capital.

The Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) believes that it will be able to start selling eggs at the price within a week.

"We have held discussions with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, and we will draft a letter to the commerce ministry within a day or two. In the meantime, we are working on securing a supply of eggs from neighbouring districts. Eggs will be procured and directly distributed from local farmers," BPA President Suman Howladar told The Business Standard on Wednesday (11 October).

He expressed hope that they can start truck sales within a week.

The price of eggs has begun to rise in the market over the last two days. Broiler chicken eggs are now being sold at Tk150-155 per dozen, up from the previous range of Tk145-150 per dozen.

According to the BPA, retailers are currently the primary beneficiaries in the market, making a profit of Tk1-1.5 per egg. As a result, consumers are not able to purchase eggs at the government's fixed price.

The BPA has come up with the decision to sell eggs at the government-fixed rates to exert pressure on retailers, said the association leaders.

According to BPA insiders, eggs directly sourced from farmers will be distributed in Dhaka through small pickup vans. Each pickup will carry a minimum of 40,000 eggs. If cost efficiencies can be achieved, eggs may be made available to consumers at a price lower than the government-fixed rate of Tk12 apiece.

AHM Safikuzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, said, "We have discussions with the farmer owners. If they submit formal applications, their requests will be processed and approved."