Farm owners mull selling eggs at Tk12 apiece in 20 Dhaka locations

Markets

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

Farm owners mull selling eggs at Tk12 apiece in 20 Dhaka locations

The Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) believes that it will be able to start selling eggs within a week

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 08:36 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Poultry farm owners are considering selling eggs at the government-fixed price of Tk12 apiece at 20 locations in the capital. 

The Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) believes that it will be able to start selling eggs at the price within a week.

"We have held discussions with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, and we will draft a letter to the commerce ministry within a day or two. In the meantime, we are working on securing a supply of eggs from neighbouring districts. Eggs will be procured and directly distributed from local farmers," BPA President Suman Howladar told The Business Standard on Wednesday (11 October).

He expressed hope that they can start truck sales within a week.

The price of eggs has begun to rise in the market over the last two days. Broiler chicken eggs are now being sold at Tk150-155 per dozen, up from the previous range of Tk145-150 per dozen. 

According to the BPA, retailers are currently the primary beneficiaries in the market, making a profit of Tk1-1.5 per egg. As a result, consumers are not able to purchase eggs at the government's fixed price. 

The BPA has come up with the decision to sell eggs at the government-fixed rates to exert pressure on retailers, said the association leaders.

According to BPA insiders, eggs directly sourced from farmers will be distributed in Dhaka through small pickup vans. Each pickup will carry a minimum of 40,000 eggs. If cost efficiencies can be achieved, eggs may be made available to consumers at a price lower than the government-fixed rate of Tk12 apiece.

AHM Safikuzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, said, "We have discussions with the farmer owners. If they submit formal applications, their requests will be processed and approved."

Top News

Egg Prices / Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

12h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

1h | TBS World
Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

2h | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

4h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

5h | TBS World