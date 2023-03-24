Eggplant price jumps to Tk100, chicken still dearer

A customer bargains with a vegetable vendor at Kawran Bazar kitchen market of the capital on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The price of eggplant, which hovered between Tk60 and Tk70 per kg just two days ago, fetched Tk100 a kg on Friday – the first day of the fasting month Ramadan – thanks to its higher demand in Iftar recipes.

Visiting Karwan Bazar and several other kitchen markets in the capital, eggplants were found selling at Tk80-90 in wholesale and Tk100 in retail.

"The prices increased overnight. As wholesale vendors [of Karwan Bazar] have charged us higher rates, we are forced to raise the prices," Zahirul Islam, Moghbazar Charulata Bazar-based vegetable retailer, told The Business Standard.

Apparently, the use of eggplant in Iftar items is the reason behind the price hike, he said.

The prices of lemon also increased to Tk120-180 per dozen in these markets yesterday, while bitter gourd sold at Tk60 a kg, cucumber at Tk60-80, bean at Tk120, taro root (kochu loti) at Tk100, carrot at Tk60, green chilli at Tk80 and tomato at Tk40.

Potatoes were selling at Tk25 per kg, which was Tk18-Tk20 a day ago. Beef sold at Tk750 per kg, mutton at Tk900-1,100, rohi fish at Tk300, and pangas at Tk230-250.

Consumers complained that although commodity prices become abnormal every year in Ramadan, this year they have gone beyond affordability.

"I came to buy some daily essentials with Tk5,000 in my pocket. Initially, I estimated that a maximum of Tk3,000-3,500 would be needed for the shopping, but I do not have any money left and there are still a few items I could not buy!" said Abul Hashem, who came to Kochukhet kitchen market yesterday.

"Although the authorities have repeatedly made promises to keep the prices at a bearable level, it did not come true," he told TBS.

"We do not want prices to go up on the first day of holy Ramadan. But our unscrupulous traders always make it happen. There is no logic behind such higher prices of eggplant, cucumber and other vegetables," another customer, Rakib Hasan, told TBS at Karwan Bazar.

Chicken still dearer

Broiler chicken, prices of which have been on a sharp rise over the past couple of weeks, sold at Tk275-280 per kg in different markets, including those in the areas of Kallyanpur, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur and Mirpur, on Friday, despite a promise from four giant poultry companies to cut the prices to Tk190-195 per kg.

Prices of Sonali chicken, however, fell slightly to Tk350-370 per kg and layer chicken to Tk330-350 per kg.

The four giants – Kazi Farms, Aftab Multipurpose Farms, CP Bangladesh and Paragon Poultry and Hatchery – among the poultry association made the promise of the price cut at a meeting with the National Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection on Thursday.

"These companies will sell chicken at a wholesale rate of Tk190 to Tk195 per kg. Chicken is currently sold for Tk220 to Tk230 per kg," AHM Shafiquzzaman, chief of the directorate, said on Thursday, after the meeting.

"We will continue to monitor the market. Hopefully, chicken prices will come down immediately," he added.

Other price hikes

Depending on quality, chilli powder sold at Tk400-420 per kg on the day, which was Tk360 two days ago. Prices of a kg of salt also jumped to Tk42 from Tk30, Polao rice (packet) to Tk170 per kg from Tk130, chickpea price to Tk90 from Tk80, pulse to Tk90-100 from Tk70-80, palm oil (non-packed) to Tk145 from Tk130 over the last week.

The price of sugar remained unchanged at Tk115 per kg.