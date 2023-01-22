Don't buy excess commodities at once during Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged consumers not to panic and refrain from purchasing too many essential commodities at once from the market during the coming month of Ramadan.

The government has taken adequate measures to stabilise the supply and stock of commodities, he said while inaugurating the "Rangpur Industry and Trade Fair 2023", organised by the Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Rangpur Cricket Garden on Sunday.

"There will be no shortage of daily commodities and no increase in prices. If consumers do not buy too many products at once, the market will remain stable," the minister said.

"Arrangements have been made to purchase commodities in excess of the requirement at the government and private levels. Many products have already arrived in the country, some are on the way and some are in the procurement phase," Munshi said.

There will be no issues if consumers buy products in normal quantities, the minister said, warning that stern action will be taken against any trader who tries to hoard products during Ramadan and increase the prices by creating an artificial crisis in the market.

The Ministry of Commerce has been holding talks with the importers, wholesalers and marketers of commodity products ahead of Ramadan.

"In light of past experience, adequate steps have been taken to keep the commodity market steady. The government is providing all sorts of support as per the needs of the traders," Munshi said.

Regarding the recent power and gas price hike, he said electricity and gas prices had been increased in line with the cost of production, which will naturally have some impact on the economy.

"Gas-produced goods will have some effect on the price. However, efforts are being made to ensure fair prices of gas and electricity for the people of the country," the commerce minister added.

The month-long Trade Fair in Rangpur is featuring a spectacular entrance gate, water fountains and various types of rides for children.

A total of 120 stalls were set up by participating companies from Rangpur and other parts of the country. The fair will be open for visitors daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu presided over the inaugural event attended by Rangpur Metropolitan Police Additional Police Commissioner Saifuzzaman Faruqi, Rangpur Metropolitan Awami League Convener Md Delwar Hossain, and Rangpur District Sports Association General Secretary Advocate Md Anwarul Islam, among others.