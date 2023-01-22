Don't buy excess commodities at once during Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Markets

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 05:46 pm

Related News

Don't buy excess commodities at once during Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

There will be no shortage of daily commodities and no increase in prices, he said

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 05:46 pm
Don&#039;t buy excess commodities at once during Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged consumers not to panic and refrain from purchasing too many essential commodities at once from the market during the coming month of Ramadan.

The government has taken adequate measures to stabilise the supply and stock of commodities, he said while inaugurating the "Rangpur Industry and Trade Fair 2023", organised by the Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Rangpur Cricket Garden on Sunday.

"There will be no shortage of daily commodities and no increase in prices. If consumers do not buy too many products at once, the market will remain stable," the minister said.

"Arrangements have been made to purchase commodities in excess of the requirement at the government and private levels. Many products have already arrived in the country, some are on the way and some are in the procurement phase," Munshi said.

There will be no issues if consumers buy products in normal quantities, the minister said, warning that stern action will be taken against any trader who tries to hoard products during Ramadan and increase the prices by creating an artificial crisis in the market.

The Ministry of Commerce has been holding talks with the importers, wholesalers and marketers of commodity products ahead of Ramadan.

"In light of past experience, adequate steps have been taken to keep the commodity market steady. The government is providing all sorts of support as per the needs of the traders," Munshi said.

Regarding the recent power and gas price hike, he said electricity and gas prices had been increased in line with the cost of production, which will naturally have some impact on the economy.

"Gas-produced goods will have some effect on the price. However, efforts are being made to ensure fair prices of gas and electricity for the people of the country," the commerce minister added.  

The month-long Trade Fair in Rangpur is featuring a spectacular entrance gate, water fountains and various types of rides for children.

A total of 120 stalls were set up by participating companies from Rangpur and other parts of the country. The fair will be open for visitors daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu presided over the inaugural event attended by Rangpur Metropolitan Police Additional Police Commissioner Saifuzzaman Faruqi, Rangpur Metropolitan Awami League Convener Md Delwar Hossain, and Rangpur District Sports Association General Secretary Advocate Md Anwarul Islam, among others.

Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Ramadan / Groceries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

8h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Now | TBS Entertainment
Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

22h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port