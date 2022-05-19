DNCRP imposing penalty unfairly: Kawran Bazar traders

Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market Owners' Association has claimed that the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) "goes beyond the laws" to punish the traders.

Babul Mia, president of the association, made the allegation on Thursday during a view-exchange meeting held to discuss product import, supply, and price, and stockpiling of essential commodities.

He claimed that shops are being fined unfairly without any prior warning.

"It was seen that upon receiving a complaint, a shop with an investment worth Tk2 lakh was being fined for Tk1 lakh without any prior warning," Babul lamented adding, "they randomly impose penalty without talking to the owners or giving them warning."

Meanwhile, the association's General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Lokman called for cooperation instead of harassment of the traders.

"Such penalty will not help. Rather, it may provoke a negative reaction among the traders," he remarked.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) organised the event at the office of Islamia Peace Society in Kawran Bazar.