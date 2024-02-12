Date importers sound alarm on unreasonable tariff surge

The Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association (BFFIA) has voiced concerns over the steep rise in prices of dates, attributing it to the assessed values set by the customs for import duties.

The organisation of importers highlighted that the current assessed values do not align with international market prices, leading to an unreasonable escalation of tariffs.

In support of their assertion, they pointed to the import duty on dates, which was sold at Tk200 per kg during Ramadan last year, now stands at Tk208, resulting in more than a doubling of prices in the wholesale market this year.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Press Club today (12 February), BFFIA President Sirajul Islam stressed the need for the customs to adjust assessed values in line with actual market prices.

He said, "The assessed value for dates imported from Iraq, priced at $800-900 per carton, has been set at $2,500, nearly three times the actual price. This discrepancy in assessed values results in a significant hike in duties, ultimately leading to a doubling of prices in the market."

Noting that the current high prices of dates are making it difficult for people to afford them, Sirajul Islam urged the customs authorities to base assessed values on actual market prices by conducting thorough observations of the international market and engaging in discussions with importers.

Importers argue that the failure to set assessed values based on actual prices leads to unnecessary financial burdens, with duty rates last year ranging from Tk54 to 208 per kg on various types of dates, which have now surged to Tk5.45 to 21.84 per kg.

According to traders, dates in the wholesale market previously priced at Tk90-110 last year are now selling for Tk140-150. Similarly, dates in the Tk120-130 range are being sold for Tk250, while those priced at Tk200 are now reaching Tk400, and those in the Tk300-350 range are now sold for Tk600.

Despite a recent reduction in import duty by the National Board of Revenue from 25% to 15%, importers assert that the overall cost remains largely unaffected.

The situation has already caused instability in the market, exacerbated by a significant backlog of imported dates awaiting customs clearance.

According to the BFFIA president, the demand for dates during Ramadan exceeds 50,000-60,000 tonnes. Consequently, traders stock up on extra dates before the beginning of the holy month.

"This year, approximately 10,000 tonnes have already been imported, with 400-500 containers awaiting customs clearance at the port. However, over 15,000 tonnes of dates remain stranded due to heightened assessed values. Traders are reluctant to release these stocks and hesitant to import more due to the inflated assessed values," he said.

Traders warned that if assessed values are not adjusted to reflect actual market prices, the dates market will continue to witness escalating prices, impacting consumers, traders, and the overall stability of the market.

They urged the customs department to address this issue promptly to ensure fair pricing and accessibility of dates, especially during Ramadan, when demand is at its peak.