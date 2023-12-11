Customers barred from purchasing more than 1/kg onions in Habiganj

Markets

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 09:30 pm

Related News

Customers barred from purchasing more than 1/kg onions in Habiganj

The district administration also fixed the wholesale price at Tk120/kg and retail price at Tk125/kg

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 09:30 pm
Customers barred from purchasing more than 1/kg onions in Habiganj

Habiganj district administration has imposed a restriction on purchasing more than one kilogram of onions at a time in response to an abnormal price hike of this kitchen staple.

In a meeting with traders on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Debi Chand of Habiganj said, "Many people are hoarding onions in response to the sudden price hike, leading to an unstable situation in the onion market. To address this situation, the decision was made after discussions with trade leaders."

He further added, "This decision is temporary, and there will be no such restrictions once the crisis is over."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deputy commissioner also directed traders to sell onions, already in their stock, at Tk120/kg at the wholesale level and Tk125/kg at the retail level.

Besides, wholesalers are restricted from selling more than two sacks of onions at a time, and retailers cannot sell more than 1kg of onions to a single buyer.

District administration personnel will be in the field to monitor the implementation of this directive, he added.

The recent news of India's restriction on onion exports led to an overnight increase in prices in the country's market.

Previously priced at Tk90 per kg, onions now range from Tk220 to Tk250.

Top News

Onion / Bangladesh / kitchen market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

7h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

6h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

1h | TBS SPORTS
The President of Argentina in the White House

The President of Argentina in the White House

1h | TBS World
Poster printing will decrease by 30% due to lack of participant

Poster printing will decrease by 30% due to lack of participant

48m | TBS Economy
Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

4h | TBS Round Table