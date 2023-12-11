Customers barred from purchasing more than 1/kg onions in Habiganj

Habiganj district administration has imposed a restriction on purchasing more than one kilogram of onions at a time in response to an abnormal price hike of this kitchen staple.

In a meeting with traders on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Debi Chand of Habiganj said, "Many people are hoarding onions in response to the sudden price hike, leading to an unstable situation in the onion market. To address this situation, the decision was made after discussions with trade leaders."

He further added, "This decision is temporary, and there will be no such restrictions once the crisis is over."

The deputy commissioner also directed traders to sell onions, already in their stock, at Tk120/kg at the wholesale level and Tk125/kg at the retail level.

Besides, wholesalers are restricted from selling more than two sacks of onions at a time, and retailers cannot sell more than 1kg of onions to a single buyer.

District administration personnel will be in the field to monitor the implementation of this directive, he added.

The recent news of India's restriction on onion exports led to an overnight increase in prices in the country's market.

Previously priced at Tk90 per kg, onions now range from Tk220 to Tk250.