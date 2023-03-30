Clothing outlets to be closed for 10 days if price discrepancy found

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has said clothing store outlets will be closed down for ten days if price discrepancy is detected.

"If any kind of fraud is detected, we will close the outlet for ten days as punishment. Till now, we only imposed fines. But going forth, cases will also be filed," the consumer rights directorate told traders in a meeting Thursday (30 March) ahead of Eid.

In the meeting, presided over by AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of DNCRP, issues were discussed regarding outlets changing price tags on clothes.

Last year, the consumer rights directorate conducted drives across various clothing stores and found the same outfit was sold at different prices throughout the day.

"We conducted drives in shopping malls including Banarasi Palli, Islampur and other stores. I saw two or three price tags on the same shirt and Punjabi," Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director (additional charge) of DNCRP told The Business Standard.

"Prices will be determined at the factory, not the outlet," he said.

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) / Price / Clothes

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

